Swiss National Bank Sells 3,100 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,225 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AAON were worth $14,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AAON by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,278,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,267,000 after purchasing an additional 61,544 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AAON by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,125,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,180,000 after purchasing an additional 39,059 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AAON by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,698,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,135,000 after purchasing an additional 24,384 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AAON by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,857,000 after purchasing an additional 24,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in AAON by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,225,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,169,000 after purchasing an additional 136,530 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Sidoti lowered shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AAON from $102.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AAON from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AAON presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

AAON Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $137.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.31. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.09 and a 1-year high of $144.07.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $327.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.80 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. AAON’s payout ratio is presently 14.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $4,621,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,488,868.85. The trade was a 35.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Casey Kidwell sold 4,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total transaction of $654,078.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,490.14. The trade was a 49.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,217 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,162. 18.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Further Reading

