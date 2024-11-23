Swiss National Bank Sells 4,000 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 526,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $14,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 73,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 189.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.55.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.61.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $674.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.87 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -87.13%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

