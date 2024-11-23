Swiss National Bank Sells 600 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $13,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 228.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,621 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 19,222 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 7,457 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other news, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $487,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,568.60. This represents a 8.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,321,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,627,594. This trade represents a 7.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,256 in the last ninety days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $152.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.96. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $196.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.50.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Stories

