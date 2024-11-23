Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 81.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,501 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $6,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $207.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $81.03 and a one year high of $209.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.27. The company has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.24.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 7.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $365,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,504,736.20. This represents a 1.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.74, for a total transaction of $621,812.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,703,175.82. The trade was a 8.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,760 shares of company stock valued at $30,026,712 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Targa Resources from $172.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $182.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $173.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Targa Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.50.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

