TD Cowen Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stock

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Cowen from $56.00 to $71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie upgraded Trip.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.18.

Trip.com Group Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $63.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.39. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 31.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 1,188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 322.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

