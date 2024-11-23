The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,243 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $7,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 94.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 195,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,097,000 after purchasing an additional 94,717 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 6,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $803,479.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,972.80. This trade represents a 21.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $120.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.65 and a 1 year high of $123.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.84%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

