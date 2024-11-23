The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC reduced its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,979 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $6,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Napa Wealth Management bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $320,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at $256,000. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 335,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $90,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,218. The trade was a 0.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 7,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $447,641.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,805.40. This represents a 23.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Price Performance

NYSE WMB opened at $59.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.64. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $60.36.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.36%. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.54.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

