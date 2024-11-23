Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 217,624 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 209.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,624 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Element Solutions were worth $8,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 14.7% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,289,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,458,000 after purchasing an additional 676,432 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,106,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,490,000 after buying an additional 315,645 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 149.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,934,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,698,000 after buying an additional 2,355,554 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 2.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,857,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,173,000 after acquiring an additional 41,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the first quarter worth $44,527,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESI has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research raised Element Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Element Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $29.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.05. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $29.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.