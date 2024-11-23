Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 26,403 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 42.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,403 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in PVH were worth $8,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 20.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 23,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of PVH by 18.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PVH by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 712,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,832,000 after purchasing an additional 89,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PVH by 63.9% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Stock Up 4.5 %

NYSE PVH opened at $103.89 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $85.49 and a 12 month high of $141.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.46 and its 200 day moving average is $103.50.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.72. PVH had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PVH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on PVH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on PVH from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PVH from $154.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.53.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

