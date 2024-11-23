Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,518 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,875 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.09% of Eagle Materials worth $8,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL raised its position in Eagle Materials by 28.1% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 2,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 11.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 27,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 8,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Eagle Materials news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $439,914.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,568. This represents a 9.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total transaction of $277,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,135.66. This trade represents a 11.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,791,707. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on EXP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.78.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $314.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.65 and a 12-month high of $317.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $293.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $623.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.46 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 35.79%. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.06%.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

