Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $7.36 Million Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,677 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in New York Times were worth $7,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in New York Times by 356.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in New York Times by 401.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in New York Times during the third quarter worth about $172,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Times alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of New York Times from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of New York Times from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

New York Times Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $54.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $41.55 and a 52 week high of $57.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.83 and its 200-day moving average is $52.90.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $640.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.00 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About New York Times

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.