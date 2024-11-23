Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $8.71 Million Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.10% of Donaldson worth $8,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Donaldson by 359.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 408.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1,372.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $77.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.75 and a 52 week high of $78.71.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.12 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 11.54%. Analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 31.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DCI. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In related news, Director James Owens sold 5,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $373,765.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,111.12. This represents a 22.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy C. Becker sold 14,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $1,056,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,313.52. This trade represents a 25.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,805 shares of company stock worth $12,310,222. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

