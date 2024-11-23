Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,309 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.20% of Atmus Filtration Technologies worth $6,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATMU. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 89.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

ATMU opened at $44.48 on Friday. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $44.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.74.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 134.28% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATMU shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.