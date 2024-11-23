Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,026 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.11% of Elanco Animal Health worth $8,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 337.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter worth about $32,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 0.4 %

ELAN opened at $13.35 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Articles

