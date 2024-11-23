Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 4,467 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $7,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 112.5% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on HCA shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $475.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wolfe Research raised HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.00.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $324.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.00. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $245.84 and a one year high of $417.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.05.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, insider Erol R. Akdamar sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,023,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,579. The trade was a 29.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. This trade represents a 21.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,155 shares of company stock worth $5,608,990. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.