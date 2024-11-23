TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TCON opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $107,522.40, a P/E ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $14.75.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

