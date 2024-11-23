Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 301.6% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,566.2% during the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, General Counsel Adam S. Deckinger sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 19,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,048. This represents a 35.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Wes Morris sold 25,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $1,622,926.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,625 shares in the company, valued at $687,543.75. This represents a 70.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,363 shares of company stock valued at $3,732,049. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSN opened at $63.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.86. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $66.88. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.