Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 12.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 208,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,497,000 after acquiring an additional 23,765 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 81,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,776,000 after purchasing an additional 10,379 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 200,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,103,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 16.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Valmont Industries

In other Valmont Industries news, VP R Andrew Massey sold 3,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,520. This represents a 29.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 17,000 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total transaction of $5,380,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,968,950.40. The trade was a 9.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,977 shares of company stock worth $6,971,695 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VMI shares. StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Valmont Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

VMI opened at $342.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.02. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $202.01 and a one year high of $352.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.11. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

