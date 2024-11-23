Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Holdings Boosted by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 993.3% in the third quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

VXF opened at $203.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.28 and its 200-day moving average is $176.88. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $146.55 and a twelve month high of $203.72.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

