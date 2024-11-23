Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGK. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 69.5% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 15,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $64.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.54. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $61.24 and a 52-week high of $72.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

