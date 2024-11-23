Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 160,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,939 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $9,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,672.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $58.35 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.03 and a 12 month high of $60.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.03.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.1855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

