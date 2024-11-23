Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.73.
Several research firms have weighed in on VKTX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Viking Therapeutics
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,619,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,052,176,000 after purchasing an additional 79,149 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,785,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $638,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,820 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $294,380,000. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,269,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,350,000 after purchasing an additional 452,344 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,156,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,248,000 after purchasing an additional 50,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.
Viking Therapeutics Price Performance
VKTX opened at $52.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.55 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.52. Viking Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $99.41.
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Viking Therapeutics
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Viking Therapeutics
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.