Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Cowen from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Walmart from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Walmart from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.88.

Get Walmart alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

Walmart Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $90.44 on Wednesday. Walmart has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $90.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.75. The company has a market capitalization of $726.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $166,607.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 459,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,113,904.08. The trade was a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 378,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,054,909.80. This represents a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,823,647 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,819,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 3.6% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 88,188 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,121,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $504,000. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 10.9% in the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 22,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.