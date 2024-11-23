Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Shares Purchased by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 77.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,514 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 610.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 78,702 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Warby Parker by 113.3% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,477,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,672 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter worth $1,465,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Warby Parker by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 806,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,952,000 after purchasing an additional 246,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 65.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 579,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,884,000 after buying an additional 229,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Warby Parker from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Warby Parker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.82.

Warby Parker Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE WRBY opened at $23.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.59 and a beta of 1.80. Warby Parker Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $23.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 6,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $94,005.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,083.20. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 27,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $352,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at $158,301. This trade represents a 69.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,178 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,901 in the last ninety days. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Featured Articles

