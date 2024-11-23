Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Post (NYSE:POST) Price Target to $116.00

Post (NYSE:POST – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Post from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.17.

POST stock opened at $115.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.64. Post has a 12 month low of $83.73 and a 12 month high of $118.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Post by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,288,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,035,000 after buying an additional 332,811 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Post by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,063,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,052,000 after buying an additional 27,448 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Post by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,405,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,663,000 after buying an additional 244,221 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Post by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,237,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,863,000 after buying an additional 419,945 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Post by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 874,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,069,000 after buying an additional 32,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

