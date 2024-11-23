WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Stock Position Reduced by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $13,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 200.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 80.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

In related news, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $787,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,810.84. This represents a 25.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sally J. Shanks sold 14,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $487,706.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,859.97. The trade was a 35.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $728,750 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on WSC. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.71 and a 1-year high of $52.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.00, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $601.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.83 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 23.97%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

See Also

