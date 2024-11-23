Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,788 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Wintrust Financial worth $5,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 825.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 62.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 77.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 62.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $137.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.10 and a 200-day moving average of $106.19. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $82.90 and a 52 week high of $137.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $615.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.45 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.85%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

In other news, insider Richard B. Murphy sold 4,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $473,967.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,420.93. The trade was a 8.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.46, for a total value of $182,330.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,604.04. This represents a 9.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,198 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,314. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

