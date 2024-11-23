Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WIX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Wix.com from $190.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Wix.com from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Wix.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.44.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Wix.com
Wix.com Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Wix.com
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 98.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Wix.com by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Wix.com by 19.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.
Wix.com Company Profile
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wix.com
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.