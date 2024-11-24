10,985 Shares in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.1% during the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 3,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.0% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% during the third quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 21,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Yuvraj Arora sold 5,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $458,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,086.50. This trade represents a 60.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Read Our Latest Report on International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF opened at $90.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.93. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $72.94 and a one year high of $106.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of -9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.46). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.60%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.