12,429 Shares in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Capital by 1.3% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 57,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Capital by 9.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Capital by 12.9% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Capital by 9.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Trinity Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald E. Estes bought 2,000 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.59 per share, with a total value of $27,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,836 shares in the company, valued at $351,111.24. This trade represents a 8.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steve Louis Brown bought 19,350 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $253,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 722,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,475,027.84. This trade represents a 2.75 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 31,202 shares of company stock valued at $413,666. 6.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trinity Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

TRIN opened at $14.34 on Friday. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average of $14.24.

Trinity Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.23%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 119.30%.

Trinity Capital Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

