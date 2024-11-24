13,295 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 160.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $53,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on OXY. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Stephens boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY opened at $51.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $71.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.96.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

