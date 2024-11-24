23,992 Shares in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,769,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,464,000 after acquiring an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in National Beverage by 3.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,680,000 after purchasing an additional 40,488 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 0.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 385,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 13.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 26,729 shares during the period. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 198,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $47.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.83. National Beverage Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.58.

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. National Beverage had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $329.47 million during the quarter.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price target on National Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

