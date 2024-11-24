3,152 Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Purchased by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 493,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,857,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 53,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 402,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,928,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 28.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,491 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance
Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $188.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $188.45. The company has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.85.
In other news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total value of $358,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,515.64. This represents a 17.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
