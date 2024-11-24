42,674 Shares in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Bought by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,674 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000. Quest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SandRidge Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

SandRidge Energy Stock Up 3.1 %

SandRidge Energy stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.67. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $15.31. The company has a market capitalization of $450.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 2.10.

SandRidge Energy Dividend Announcement

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $30.06 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 7.92%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. SandRidge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

About SandRidge Energy

(Free Report)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.