43,238 Shares in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PG&E by 3.5% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 4,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PG&E by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in PG&E by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCG shares. Barclays boosted their price target on PG&E from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

PG&E Price Performance

NYSE:PCG opened at $21.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $21.51.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.13%.

PG&E Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.