46,475 Shares in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OWL opened at $24.55 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.15. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 144.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $600.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 11th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 423.53%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OWL shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

