4,781 Shares in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter worth about $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ryan Berry sold 57,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.74, for a total transaction of $8,092,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 456,702 shares in the company, valued at $64,276,239.48. This trade represents a 11.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 19,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.74, for a total value of $2,826,505.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at $11,928,054.38. This represents a 19.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 651,628 shares of company stock valued at $102,226,989. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ARES opened at $175.52 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $107.69 and a 52-week high of $176.83. The stock has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a PE ratio of 80.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 171.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ares Management from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ares Management from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ares Management from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ares Management from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.36.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

