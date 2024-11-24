56,764 Shares in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IGT. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 1,633.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 100.9% during the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

International Game Technology Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of IGT opened at $19.24 on Friday. International Game Technology PLC has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $28.82. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.88.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.24). International Game Technology had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $587.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is presently 133.34%.

International Game Technology Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

