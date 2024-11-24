6,966 Shares in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2,222.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on THC. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $174.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $173.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.63.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 2.9 %

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $143.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.04. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $65.90 and a 52 week high of $171.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.15.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.60. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Lisa Y. Foo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.94, for a total value of $623,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,566 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,362.04. This represents a 20.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 11,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total transaction of $1,879,733.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,867.44. This represents a 64.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,599 shares of company stock worth $2,830,834 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

