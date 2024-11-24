7,125 Shares in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Acquired by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Sprott by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sprott in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Sprott in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Sprott by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Stock Performance

Shares of SII stock opened at $44.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. Sprott Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Sprott Increases Dividend

Sprott Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Sprott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Sprott’s payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

