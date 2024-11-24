7,605 Shares in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 73,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,451,000. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 364,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,006,000 after purchasing an additional 11,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $93.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.28. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $69.97 and a one year high of $93.52.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.