8,047 Shares in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KOF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 490.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on KOF. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.91.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $79.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $77.02 and a 1-year high of $104.38.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.7811 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 14th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

