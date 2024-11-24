Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Raised by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 155.0% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $36,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 139.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.07.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $83.13 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $117.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $199.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.87.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $13.19. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $236.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.