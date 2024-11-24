Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Raised by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,522 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.77.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. The trade was a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total transaction of $625,790,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,602,535,437.60. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,011,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,093,896. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $197.12 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $142.81 and a one year high of $215.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.00 and its 200-day moving average is $186.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

