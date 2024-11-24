Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Home Federal Bank of Tennessee

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,316 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 31.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 182,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,894,000 after acquiring an additional 43,759 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 33,729 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 318,667 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,481,000 after buying an additional 11,133 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 519,213 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $93,656,000 after buying an additional 48,933 shares during the period. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 74.7% during the first quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 8,224 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.77.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.6 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $197.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.81 and a fifty-two week high of $215.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,049.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,864,290.60. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This trade represents a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,011,423 shares of company stock worth $1,249,093,896 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

