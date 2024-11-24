Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amer Sports from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Amer Sports to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amer Sports from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.43.

Get Amer Sports alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AS

Amer Sports Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AS opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average is $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion and a PE ratio of -173.56. Amer Sports has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $24.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Amer Sports in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Shellback Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Amer Sports by 5.0% in the second quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Amer Sports in the third quarter worth $656,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Amer Sports during the second quarter worth $3,164,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Amer Sports during the first quarter worth $390,000. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Amer Sports Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amer Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amer Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.