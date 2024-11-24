ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,677 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 607,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,160,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in ANSYS by 8.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 603,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,259,000 after acquiring an additional 44,605 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in ANSYS by 4.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 522,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,985,000 after acquiring an additional 22,836 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 518,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,299,000 after acquiring an additional 16,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 423,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.50.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total transaction of $47,668.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,404.30. This trade represents a 4.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $350.00 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.81 and a 12 month high of $364.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $327.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.16.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

