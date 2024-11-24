Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Shares Up 5% – Time to Buy?

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) rose 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.58 and last traded at $4.58. Approximately 79,117 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,360,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Anywhere Real Estate Trading Up 5.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.31.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 725.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,436,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after buying an additional 1,262,714 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 165.7% during the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 398,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 248,489 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $450,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

