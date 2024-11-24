ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,164 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 24.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth $1,435,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 26,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 1,388.6% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MT opened at $25.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.02. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.81, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.77. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $29.01.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. ArcelorMittal had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. ArcelorMittal’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.90 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

