Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Purchased by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) by 437.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,122 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 18.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 155,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 24,085 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 45.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,275,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,819,000 after acquiring an additional 712,650 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $544,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 6.9% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,101,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,765,000 after purchasing an additional 136,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $3,498,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arcturus Therapeutics

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $249,120.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 435,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,037,533.84. The trade was a 2.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ARCT opened at $16.91 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.62.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.44. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $41.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARCT. Leerink Partners started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Arcturus Therapeutics Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

